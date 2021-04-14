Attorney discusses Vermilion County Jail inmate deaths

Vermilion County, Ill. (WCIA) —

“I think we can just go forward and find out what went wrong and then hopefully change it for the better for the next time,” Louis Meyer, attorney and founder of Miles and Kiss LLC, said.

That’s what one attorney is hoping will come from two lawsuits field after several deaths at a county jail. Three men have died at the Vermilion County Jail since 2018. We brought you their stories earlier this week. Tonight, we talked with the attorney representing two of the families.

Louis Meyer is not representing that family at the moment, but he is open to looking into their case.

Josh Edwards died Sunday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department say Edwards was found unresponsive in his cell. Edwards is one of three men who have died at the jail in the past few years. Jamie Moore died in 2018 and Tommy Dalton died last year. All three men were from Hoopeston.

Their families, and attorney Louis Meyer, believe the deaths could have been prevented.

“We can expose it. We bring in experts and we hope that whatever facility learns from what happens so that they can make changes so it doesn’t happen in the future,” Meyer said.

He says with Jamie Moore’s case, the family is supposed to receive compensation, and more cameras were put up in the jail. Meyer says while there’s no amount of money that can bring the families’ loved ones back, he hopes this will spark a change to the jail.

