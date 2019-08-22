Attempted murder arrests

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Bloomington man was arrested on five warrants for attempted murder and weapons charges. 20-year old Khawaunis Haynes is being held on $1 million bond.

Authorities say Haynes and Dominique Atwater are responsible for a shooting in the 1700-block of Springfield Road, about 2:15 pm, Tuesday, August 13. Two people were hurt with non-life-threatening injuries.

Atwater was arrested later the same day while Haynes was arrested a week later. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $1,000.

McLean County Crime Stoppers
(309) 828-1111
Bloomington Police Department
(309) 820 – 8888
Detective Paul Jones
(309) 434 – 2548
#201902954

