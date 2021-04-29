Attempted kidnapping suspect faces additional charges

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A former gas station employee and registered sex offender is facing additional charges after being accused of attempting to kidnap a woman in January.

Police said Aaron Hand, 32, tried to take the woman at the P & V Quick Stop on January 13. She was able to escape and reported the incident to the Moweaqua Police Department. Several departments worked together to track him down in Plainfield, Indiana.

Hand is now facing charges for vehicular invasion, aggravated battery, unlawful restraint and aggravated unlawful restraint. He’ll be arraigned on May 6.