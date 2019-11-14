Athlete bill held up in Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After racing through the House, the College Athlete Endorsement Act is held up in the Senate.

The bill would allow college athletes in Illinois to make money off endorsements or other matters. There was wide bipartisan support in the House for the effort, and Governor Pritzker said he wanted to get the bill passed before veto session ends.

Today is the final day of the 2019 session and the bill still needs to go through Senate Committee and the Senate to make it to the governor’s desk. If Illinois does pass the bill this week, it will be the second state to pass the legislation after California.