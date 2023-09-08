CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — At least two people are hurt following a crash in rural Clark County on Friday.

Illinois State Troopers said the crash happened just before noon on Illinois Route 49. It happened at the intersection with East 2000th Road, just south of Westfield, and involved a pickup truck and a farm tractor.

Photos of the scene taken by WCIA sister station WTWO show the tractor was ripped into pieces while the pickup truck sustained heavy damage to its front. State Police said multiple people were hurt, with two being airlifted from the scene. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Route 49 was shut down for five hours as State Police investigated and cleaned up the wreckage. The road reopened just after 5 p.m.