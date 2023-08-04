URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two crashes on Interstate 74 in Urbana left at least two people hurt and the highway backed up for several hours on Friday.

The crashes happened within two miles of each other: one just east of Lincoln Avenue and the other near the exit to University Avenue. Reporters on the scene of both crashes saw a car in the grass median near University Avenue, with one lane in each direction blocked by emergency vehicles. When reached for details, State Police provided no information about what happened and did not say if there any injuries.

State Police did, however, provide some details on what happened east of Lincoln Avenue. Officials said a truck was driving westbound in the center lane at 7:42 a.m. when it came to a stop to avoid hitting a large piece of concrete in the roadway. A car driving behind the truck then took evasive action to avoid rear-ending the truck.

The car crossed into in the left lane and then entered the left emergency shoulder, where it hit a concrete median barrier. The car then reentered the highway and came to a stop in the center lane facing east.

Officials said the driver and passenger of the car were taken to an area hospital with injuries, but they are expected to be ok.

The highway was shut down for approximately 40 minutes, but reopened at 8:16 a.m.

The traffic backups for the crash near University Avenue continued into the 9 o’clock hour, but that eventually cleared by noon.