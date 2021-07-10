At Least Three Tornadoes Touch Down In Cass County

VIRGINIA, Ill. (WCIA) – At least three tornadoes touched down in Cass County Saturday afternoon. One tornado produced a debris signature on radar as it traveled from Virginia north to Chandlerville.

The first tornado was reported as a brief touchdown three miles west of Virginia by a trained weather spotter at 2:31p.

The second tornado carried north from Virginia and created a debris ball as it lifted north towards Chandlerville.

A debris signature/ball can be detected on radar as damage caused by the tornado is lifted into the atmosphere and thrown about.

The third tornado was reported by local fire and rescue near Newmanvsille.

WCIA has reached out to local authorities who have reported no major damage or injuries.

The National Weather Service will be conducting damage assessments in the area later this weekend.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. WE”RE WORKING TO FIND OUT MORE INFORMATION.

