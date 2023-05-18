WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A community center in Westville was destroyed in an early morning fire and officials are still investigating how it happened.

This is all that’s left of what people are calling the center of the Westville community. The fire chief said they got a call just after 2 a.m. that Fireside Event Space was up in flames. Neighbors who live across the field say the fire wasn’t the first thing that got their attention that night.

“I heard a loud boom. I didn’t really know at first what it was. Later a friend of mine messaged and said it was on fire,” said Brittany Haton, a neighbor near the center.

“Around 3 a.m. when my boyfriend goes to work, he ran back inside and said the entertainment center is on fire and we ran outside back in this field, and the whole thing was engulfed,” said Cheyanne Hoffman, who lives nearby.

Neighbors stood and watched as crews tried to put out the fire at the building that meant a lot to them.

“It was pretty sad because we came here a lot. I always came and that’s how I got out of the house,” said Haton.

Hoffman said the center recently got new owners. The name changed from Riggle to Fireside just months before these flames destroyed the building.

“I honestly feel bad for the owner now. I can’t imagine the damage with that. That’s just sad,” said Hoffman.

“They would always have different events all the time, like every weekend there were always lots of people here,” said Haton.

Bingo night was held every Wednesday. The last one ended just four hours before first responders were called.

“I saw on Facebook a lot of people a least twenty or thirty had to cancel plans because they had birthdays coming up, children’s birthdays, weddings. It’s just it’s crazy,” said Hoffman.

“I have a best friend, she was actually supposed to have her wedding reception here this coming September. So, now she won’t be able to do that,” said Haton.

Now they’re hoping for the center to be rebuilt or for something to open in its place.

The Westville fire chief said a lot of volunteer departments responded last night. He said they’re the key to getting these situations handled, but he said more of them are needed.