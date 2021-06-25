At Least One Tornado Touches Down Friday Evening in Central Illinois

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – At least one tornado touched down northeast of Mahomet around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.



Photos and reports of the tornado poured into the newsroom.

Another tornado warning was issued for parts of Piatt, Macon and De Witt Counties at 6:00p. That warning expired at 6:30p.

No damage has been reported in the area. Another tornado may have touched down in that area, per storm chaser reports.

Tornado 5 miles north of Cisco IL at 605 PM CT ground circulation noted @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/fNoilKulxl — Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) June 25, 2021

There is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the area until late Friday Night at 11:00p.



