At Least One Tornado Touches Down Friday Evening in Central Illinois

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – At least one tornado touched down northeast of Mahomet around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.
Photos and reports of the tornado poured into the newsroom.
Another tornado warning was issued for parts of Piatt, Macon and De Witt Counties at 6:00p. That warning expired at 6:30p.
No damage has been reported in the area. Another tornado may have touched down in that area, per storm chaser reports.
There is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the area until late Friday Night at 11:00p.
Get the latest forecast from the WCIA 3 Weather Team now.