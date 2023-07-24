CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a suicide near Interstate 74 in Champaign left one person dead and the highway shut down for several hours on Monday.

Officials said it happened on westbound I-74 at Prospect Avenue. As a result, traffic was diverted off the highway at Neil Street, with a lengthy backup stretching east of Neil.

Champaign Police also blocked the Prospect overpass to drivers between Bloomington Road and Marketview Drive.

The highway was shut down for four-and-a-half hours as State and Champaign Police responded. The highway reopened around 1:45 a.m.