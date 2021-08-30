At-home food operators to have more opportunities to sell their products

There’s nothing more comforting than the smell of bread fresh out of the oven. Bread made from scratch is much better nutritionally than bread from the store, which is often full of artificial ingredients and preservatives.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new law will allow cottage food operators to sell their goods in more locations.

“Especially in light of hardships faced across the state due to the pandemic, we need to be expanding opportunities for Illinoisans to create extra income, not limiting them,” said bill sponsor State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). “If even one family is more able to make ends meet as a result of this legislation, it will have served its purpose.”

Officials said cottage food operations are vendors that prepare products in a home kitchen. Senate Bill 2007 allows cottage food operations to sell their products at farmers’ markets, fairs, festivals, public events and online. People who want to take advantage of this opportunity should submit food recipes and safety plans to local public health departments.

“Not only does this law have the potential to increase income for families here in Illinois, it will help us preserve the history of our communities as well,” Koehler said. “Many of the recipes used by these home cooks may have been passed down for generations, and we want to ensure that they are able to share that bit of history.”

The law will go into effect on January 1.