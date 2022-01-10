At-home Covid-19 tests will now be covered by private insurance

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — “Any case there is to reduce that possibility, I think is a good thing,” Andy Hudson, pharmacist and owner of Hudson’s Pharmacy, said.

That’s why the government will be making it easier for people to get at-home coronavirus tests. The Biden administration announced today they are making at-home tests free for some people.

People with private insurance could get free at-home Covid-19 tests. This would not apply to people on Medicare, but would apply to anyone on Medicaid or under the “Children’s Health Insurance Program.”

“We’ve probably sold 900 at home tests in just in the last 3-4 weeks I would say so its been pretty busy,” Hudson said.

If you have tried to get an at-home Covid-19 test and struggled to find them, you’re not alone.

“The supplies have been quite sporadic in most of the pharmacies including ours,” Hudson said. “We have them at some point and then we don’t have them so that’s going to be problematic and of course you got 50 to 100 phone calls a day of people asking if you have them.”

Now, at-home tests are going to be even more of a hot commodity. The Biden administration announced you can get eight free kits per month through your private health insurance. They want to make testing more convenient for people as cases rise, but pharmacists like Andy Hudson in Paxton say this may make it harder to find tests.

“Anytime you lower the cost out of pocket that someone has to pay, then that increases the demand,” Hudson said.

I called several pharmacies throughout Central Illinois. They aren’t completely sure how the procedure will look just yet, but the Biden administration says you will be able to get the kits for free or you can submit receipts for reimbursement.

“If they’re free that’s great, but if we don’t have them that doesn’t help either so hopefully pharmacies, including like ourselves, our suppliers will be able to get a higher supply of tests,” Hudson said.

This is per-person each month so for example, a family of four, could get their money back for up to 32 tests in one month and while the tests may be hard to come by, pharmacists are happy to see more people will be able to get tested without spending lots of money.

“Its a good thing to know if you’re positive to avoid passing it on to someone else especially those people who are immunocompromised and you don’t want to be the one to cause someone to be hospitalized from it,” Hudson said.

The government is planning on launching a website later this month that would allow over 500 million tests to be ordered and mailed to homes. People who aren’t insured will be able to get at-home tests through that site.

Meanwhile, rapid tests and PCR tests will still be fully covered by insurance with no limit. If you plan to look for an at-home test, instead of calling around, you can check online at Walgreens and Walmart to find if they at a store near you.

For more information about all of this check out the link below:

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/health-headlines/home-covid-tests-to-be-covered-by-insurers-starting-saturday/