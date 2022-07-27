ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager who was injured in a crash that killed two of his classmates is home.

The crash happened earlier this month in Assumption. Police said a truck hit a car with four Central A&M students inside. Two of them – and Conner Rowcliff and Keegan Virden – died in the crash. The other two – Damien Smith and Kingsley Heinemann – were seriously hurt, but are both out of the hospital.

Central A&M Principal Charles Brown announced via Twitter on Monday that Smith has returned home. Brown said that both Smith and Heinemann have a long road left to go on their recoveries.