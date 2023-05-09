ASSUMPTION, Ill., (WCIA) — A lot of kids grow up playing with stuffed animals and dreaming of helping real ones one day. One Christian County teenager said she’s wanted to be a veterinarian for as long as she can remember.

Bailey McDermith, a Central A&M senior, is getting ready to graduate high school in Moweaqua in a few weeks. She’s involved on the student council, the cheer, volleyball and track teams, as well as the art club and FFA.

While juggling her extracurriculars, she also dedicates her time to the Assumption Vet Clinic.

“I’ve just taken a liking over the years to animals,” McDermith said.

That’s why she spends a couple of hours a week caring for them in a hands-on environment.

“It’s nice to be able to help them and get what they need to live better lives and be happy with their lives and all,” she added.

She works alongside her sister, Hunter, at the Assumption Vet Clinic. They bring the animals back for their appointments, get the rundown of their health problems, figure out what they need and communicate with the doctor.

It means a lot to her because she can give a voice to the animals when they can’t talk themselves.

McDermith said it can be hard to determine what the pets are feeling, but she’s not letting those challenges get in her way. She plans to study animal science at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the fall.

“I want to go into more the exotic part of it,” she said. “Eventually, I think it would be cool to be working in a zoo.”

And later, continuing to learn and go to vet school.

“It’s just something different, not a lot of people do,” McDermith added. “You get to see a lot more animals and be hands-on with them.”

She said she’s excited to get into a new environment and meet people with the same passion as hers. She knows she’ll be working with animals regularly in the program, which is exactly what she pictures herself doing.