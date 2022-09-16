ASSUMPTION, Ill (WCIA) — Assumption will host the first French Heritage Celebration on Saturday.

The early settlers of Assumption, formerly Tacusah, were immigrants from Canada, Europe or other distant parts of America. During the celebration, five of these early settlers will come to life in a performance called “The Tale of Two Cities” at the downtown gazebo near the public library.

“We are looking forward to honoring Assumption’s history in a new, fun way that will hopefully bring a new crowd to our many businesses downtown,” said Megan Zeitler, who serves on the Assumption Community Pride Association (ACPA) committee. “Not only will people have the chance to learn something new, there are many events happening throughout the day for all ages.”

ACPA, the Assumption Woman’s Club and Assumption Historical Society planned this event many weeks ago to bring awareness of Assumption’s French heritage history to current residents.

“We are all excited for this event,” longtime Assumption resident Joyce LaCharite said. “There’s so much history to our little town, and to be able to share it with the community is wonderful. I am hoping we can host this event for many years to come.”

Participants in this event will learn historical information of the town, including a French-Canadian who came to town by way of a Confederate POW camp, why the First National Bank of Assumption was the only bank in Christian County to survive the depression in the 1930s, and the town’s first teacher, whose father founded the Presbyterian church and was a talented gunsmith.

Other activities of the event include a photo contest, French cuisine, a farmers market and live music from award-winning Dennis Stroughmett and the Creole Stomp Band.

All Assumptions residents and other surrounding communities are welcome to join the festivities on Sept. 17.