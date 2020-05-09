Assisted living facility receives test results for all residents, staff

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Centennial Pointe officials say all remaining residents and staff have tested negative for COVID-19 after two residents tested positive earlier in the week.

Officials say everyone will be retested on Friday, May 15 to help monitor the potential spread of the virus.

The two residents whose results came back positive on Thursday remain in droplet isolation in their room at Centennial Pointe. They’ve been on in-room quarantine since Wednesday.

The facility is continuing to conduct wellness checks and has restricted visitors from going inside Centennial Pointe. All group activities remain canceled.