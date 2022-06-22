ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Wednesday brought with it a new name for the Asian carp, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The fish, which has a heavy presence in Midwestern bodies of water, now goes by Copi. “The name Copi refers to the ‘copious’ or abundant amount of these invasive, fresh fish that over-consume the small food items native fish need in their diets to survive,” said officials.

There have been 21 chefs and retailers who have pledged to put Copi on their menus or sell it in their stores. Additionally, 14 manufacturers/distributors will make Copi products. That announcement was part of Wednesday’s name reveal.