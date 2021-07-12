As police departments struggle to hire and retain, Rantoul remains fully staffed

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)– While several Central Illinois police departments struggle to hire and retain staff, the Rantoul Police Department remains fully staffed.

Deputy Chief Justin Bouse said as soon as two recruits finish training, the department will have all 30 positions filled. Deputy Chief Bouse said Rantoul has come back from a low point about three years ago where the department was down three officers.

So, how did the department get fully staffed at a time others are struggling to hire?

“It’s been a lot of proactive recruiting, going out to colleges, military job fairs; getting out in the community and trying to do some recruiting one on one, whether it’s in the schools here, in town, or job fairs,” Bouse explained.

He said Rantoul has always had to compete with the opportunities at larger departments like Champaign. Bouse added they haven’t seen as many people leaving in the last few years. The Deputy Chief said that’s because of Rantoul’s employee benefits and the relationships with staff.