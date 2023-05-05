DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – While state leaders continue pushing back against a controversial abortion ordinance that passed in Danville this week, one of the men responsible for its creation is welcoming the legal challenge ahead. It’s all part of a nationwide movement he started to outlaw abortion altogether.

The Vermilion County Pride Coalition hosted a conference declaring its opposition to the ordinance Thursday. U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly was a key speaker, voicing resistance to the city’s attempt at restricting abortion access.

WCIA also sat down with the founder of Texas-based “Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn” – the group drafting similar measures across the country.

“We came together on Tuesday in a moment of urgency,” VC Pride board member Caylynne Dobbles said.

On that day, the city of Danville approved an ordinance written to thwart an Indianapolis-based abortion clinic’s plans to operate there.

“The city council can’t take away your right to health care, and we will not let them,” Rep. Kelly said during the conference. “Let me be crystal clear – abortion care is health care.”

Is abortion considered health care? The question can be answered affirmatively by the state’s Reproductive Health Act, which guarantees abortion as a fundamental right, yet it has divided council members and the city itself down the middle. Kelly is the latest political leader to weigh in.

“At a time when Danville is losing health care providers, our leaders should do everything they can to encourage more health care professionals to come here,” Kelly said.

Kelly says restrictive ordinances like this one, which would penalize anyone shipping or receiving abortion drugs or supplies, will only discourage other providers – not just abortion clinics – from setting up shop.

“I stand with my constituents in Danville and the Danville area who deserve safe, accessible reproductive healthcare,” Kelly said.

So, how did a proposal that defies state law make its way onto the city council’s agenda in the first place?

“Every challenge that we’ve seen so far, we’ve won,” Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn founder Mark Lee Dickson told WCIA.

Dickson started the initiative four years ago in Waskom, a city on the eastern edge of Texas, when he says a Shreveport, Louisiana-based abortion clinic made plans to move across the border. Sound familiar?

“They didn’t want an abortion facility in that community,” Dickson said. “I talked to the mayor – Mayor Jesse Moore – and he was wondering what he could do. I encouraged him to pass an ordinance outlawing abortion within the city limits.”

Waskom’s ordinance was the first of its kind. As more cities followed, Dickson said it paved the way for the Texas Heartbeat Act.

“At the time that Roe v. Wade was overturned, 50 cities in America had passed ordinances prohibiting abortion within their city limits,” Dickson said.

In a post-Roe United States, Dickson says he and attorney Jonathan Mitchell have played a role in crafting similar ordinances for a total of 67 cities across seven states. His website advertises the goal of “outlawing abortion one city at a time.”

“The Danville ordinance is not an explicit abortion ban, but it’s what I would call a de-facto abortion ban,” Dickson said.

He explained that each ordinance can be different and written distinctly for the city where one is requested. Danville’s city council also passed an amendment Tuesday with a delayed enforcement date. The ordinance cannot take effect until a judge rules in the city’s favor. Dickson says it’s a battle he’s willing to see through to the highest courts.

“We don’t expect to see this end in Danville. We expect to see other cities throughout the great state of Illinois pass ordinances as well,” Dickson said.

He wouldn’t elaborate on other Illinois cities that may follow suit, but says he’s heard from several communities interested in becoming “sanctuaries for the unborn.”

When asked whether it’s likely another ordinance could be drafted for a different Illinois city soon after Danville, Dickson responded: “Who’s to say there hasn’t been one drafted already?”

Before the ordinance passed, attorney Jonathan Mitchell sent the city of Danville a letter offering to represent them at no cost to taxpayers in any litigation that may arise from it. Dickson said the initiative makes that offer to every city they write ordinances for.

The only Danville City Council members to attend the VC Pride Coalition’s conference Thursday were Bob Iverson, who voted “no” on the ordinance, and newly-elected alderman Jon Cooper, who was sworn in after the vote took place. State Senator Paul Faraci’s legislative assistant Betty Seidel gave a few words on his behalf, including that he’ll continue to “fight hard” to be an advocate for women’s health care access.