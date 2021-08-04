As COVID-19 cases rise, doctors debunk vaccine myths

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Since COVID-19 vaccines have been granted Emergency Use Authorization, things have been circulating about them. Many of those things, doctors say, are untrue.

Misinformation surrounding the vaccine includes microchips, infertility, and even death.

Across the country, doctors, health care providers and pharmacists have given thousands of COVID vaccines to people of all backgrounds.

They say those things are outright, untrue or overexaggerated.

They say the COVID-19 vaccine is safer than actually contracting the virus, and it lowers the chance of being hospitalized or dying if you do get the virus significantly.

Doctors say if you have questions or concerns, call a local health care provider, someone who is an expert, to help answer any and all questions.