CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Stopping at a rural intersection seems like a simple task, but it could save your life.

It’s that time of year when the crops grow high enough to obstruct the view of drivers, whether it is other cars or traffic signs. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns drivers of this every year to prevent an accident.

Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said drivers should be stopping, even if there isn’t a sign. He further said his deputies have already responded to several accidents this year.

“Even out in the country, even if there are stop signs, people don’t always obey them, and that’s where we see a lot of accidents,” Heuerman said. “Somebody thinks ‘Okay there’s nobody ever here,’ they’re going roll through the stop sign, there happens to be somebody there. We’ve had a lot of fatality accidents that way. So then take that mind frame and now put an intersection with no stop signs at all, and then people just going too fast through those.”

Heuerman said if there is not a stop sign, the law states the driver to the right has the right of way.

Heuerman also listed several rural intersections have seen at least four crashes since 2020. He believed that almost all have a stop sign for at least two of the four ways: