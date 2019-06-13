Arts president arrested for child porn

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A St. Joseph man faces child pornography charges after an Urbana police officer discovered it while using undercover software.

Nathan Ingold is charged with having and sharing child pornography. He was president of Arts in the Park in Danville, but was removed last week because of his arrest according to board members.

An Urbana police sergeant found the pornography while doing an undercover investigation. He was able to trace it back to a computer in Illinois and eventually connected it to Ingold.

When officers went to his home, Ingold admitted the pictures of underage girls belonged to him, he had been downloading them to his phone and sharing them.

The Arts in the Park Board meets at 5:30 pm, Thursday, to decide who will replace him.

It released the following statement: