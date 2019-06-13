Arts president arrested for child porn

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A St. Joseph man faces child pornography charges after an Urbana police officer discovered it while using undercover software.
Nathan Ingold is charged with having and sharing child pornography. He was president of Arts in the Park in Danville, but was removed last week because of his arrest according to board members.
An Urbana police sergeant found the pornography while doing an undercover investigation. He was able to trace it back to a computer in Illinois and eventually connected it to Ingold.
When officers went to his home, Ingold admitted the pictures of underage girls belonged to him, he had been downloading them to his phone and sharing them.
The Arts in the Park Board meets at 5:30 pm, Thursday, to decide who will replace him.
It released the following statement:
We are moving forward as a Board to bring the 31st annual Arts in the Park to Lincoln Park on June 22 and 23. This has in no way affected any of the planning or organizing of the event and we look forward to this year being even bigger and more successful than our 30th annual event.”
Arts in the Park Board