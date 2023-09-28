ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The country’s biggest cabinet-maker is giving a helping hand to Habitat for Humanity.

One of the larger MasterBrand plants, based in Arthur, recently built and donated more than 600 new cabinets to the 2023 Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter Work Project. The cabinets will help the project to furnish kitchens in homes being built in Charlotte, North Carolina. Andrew Ford, General Manager of the Arthur Plant, said it’s pretty cool knowing their cabinets will help fill a neighborhood.

“Every one of the homes that they’re building, we’ll have our cabinets in them,” Ford said. “So literally the entire subdivision, we’ll have all of Arthur’s cabinets, MasterBrand’s cabinets, in them. So that’s a pretty awesome thing to be able to do.”

The cabinets were delivered earlier this month and installation into homes will begin on Monday.