ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A fireworks show is back on the books this month for the Village of Arthur.

Organizers say a new date has been set for July 31. They add a band and vendors will still be on site.

Also, if you bought a wristband, it will still be honored.

This year’s display was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 26, but was postponed twice because of strong winds, poor ground conditions, and rain.

Last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.