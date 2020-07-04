Arthur fireworks canceled

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Some places are still hosting firework shows, but one popular display has been canceled, leaving the town with mixed emotions.

The Arthur fireworks celebration normally brings in thousands for the Fourth of July .

Some people come from out of town to see the display while others attend every year with their families. One community member we spoke to says the firework show holds a dear memory for her.

“Two years ago my husband proposed and since that time, we wanted to make it a regular family event. On returning to the fireworks every year to celebrate our being together and family gathering. We won’t be able to do that this year like we had the last couple years,” says Nina Bender.

Bender also says although her family can’t attend this year, safety is always the first priority.

Plans are already in the works for next year’s celebration.