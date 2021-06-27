Arthur Fireworks canceled Sunday

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Arthur Rotary Fireworks event on Sunday is being called off.

The event was originally planned for Saturday night, but was postponed until Sunday. Now, the event will be rescheduled because of weather.

Organizers say it’s because of continued southern winds, poor ground conditions, and more rain that’s forecasted.

The rotary club says all activities will be rescheduled for a later date, and pre-purchased wristbands will be honored for that day.

“The Arthur Rotary Club is disappointed to not be able to host the Freedom Celebration right now and apologizes for any disruption to your holiday plans.”