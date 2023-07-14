ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Several community members in Arthur say people with developmental disabilities deserve to live a normal life. They created the non-profit Arthur Legacy of Love Foundation and organized a fundraiser that helps them do just that.

The Raise the Roof Fundraiser raised money for special citizens people in Arthur who will benefit from community-integrated living arrangement housing. President Dave Allen said the idea came years ago when he and his wife thought about their daughter Rachel, who has down syndrome, and her life after they’re gone.

“She loves this community,” Allen said. “She loves having her life here. But, if something happened to us, she’d lose everything she has.”

Allen and others partnered with Moultrie County Beacon, another non-profit that already provides several CILA homes for people in Sullivan. Executive director Susan Rauch said providing special needs residents with resources for a normal life is important.

“We give them as much care and support as they need,” Rauch said. “But we don’t give them what they don’t need. We want them to gain those skills and improve those skills so they can live their own life.”

Allen knows many families can’t afford to give their loved ones a place to live and wants these homes to serve them for a long time.

“That’s why our community has decided to come together and do what we can,” Allen said “We can’t solve the world’s problems. But, lord willing, we’ll take care of what we have here in Arthur.”

Allen said they have $60,000 and already purchased their first lot. They hope the fundraiser can push them over a hundred thousand to begin construction.