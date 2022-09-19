CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Park District has announced the 2022-2023 Arthouse Experience film series.

Illinois Public Media will partner with the Virginia Theatre to present the series of films.

The specially-curated selection of monthly art film screenings along with regionally-produced documentaries will also include special guest speakers and additional programming. Each film will be followed by a post-show discussion, and in some cases, an on-stage talk by directors, producers, and other special guests.

General admission tickets cost $7 apiece for each film at the Virginia Theatre box office, online, or by phone at 217-356-9063.