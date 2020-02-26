Art Theater officially up for sale

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Art Theater is officially for sale.

The theater closed in October. Officials aid the Art Film Foundation did not pay their rent and filed bankruptcy in November. The landlord, David Kraft, took control of the space and all of the theater’s assets.

The building is located at 126-128 West Church Street, next to the Hill Street parking garage in Downtown Champaign. In an email, Kraft said included in the sale is the Art Theater business, digital/analog projectors, more than 20 speakers, theater seats and other various items. Leased apartments above the theater and a barbershop next to the building would also be part of the sale.

The sale price is $1,998,000.