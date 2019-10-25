Art theater closing for good

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Art Theater has announced it will be closing for good.

The owners announced they are no longer showing films and the last day for the theater will be October 31st. This decision comes after a fundraising campaign was launched earlier this year. The goal was to raise $25,000.

Information posted on The Urbana Free Library History website says the theater has been around since 1913. It was originally the Park Theatre and was one of the first to be built in the Champaign-Urbana area with the purpose of showing films. It was designated as a landmark in August of 1998.