Art exhibit calls for youth submissions

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An art exhibit aims to capture “Art in the Time of Quarantine.”

Chambanamoms, Krannert Art Museum, K​OOP Adventure Play, Museum of the Grand Prairie and the City of Urbana Arts and Culture Program are all sponsors of the exhibition, which is open to kids through Monday night.

Gigi DiBello has stayed busy during quarantine, working on her shading technique over Zoom lessons with her art teacher. Her mom saw a post on Chambanamoms about the virtual collection and submitted one of Gigi’s drawings.

“Of course, when it comes to art, I thought, ‘Oh, I have an artist who lives with me,'” Brooke says.

Katie Snyder with the Museum of the Grand Prairie says the collection will capture a moment in history.

“We thought it would be really interesting to see the kinds of things students are thinking about and creating through the art they’re doing at home during this time of quarantine,” Snyder says.

Julia Kelly with Krannert Art Museum says many of the submissions have similar underlying themes.

“Some of it is kind of reflecting the way students are wrapping their minds around this kind of COVID-19 moment,” Kelly says.

While Gigi’s love for drawing remains constant, she admits she’s noticed changes in how she gets to share her work.

“While I don’t really get to draw with my friends anymore, sometimes my friends and I zoom call and we draw together like that,” she says.

Urbana Arts and Culture coordinator Rachel Storm says she’s thankful this generation of artists has a platform to share their experiences.

“The creative ways that we express ourselves allow us to get in touch with deeper feelings that we’re having, to interpret the world around us when the words fail us,” Storm says

