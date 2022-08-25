JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A local art association will be holdings its annual fundraiser event this weekend in Jacksonville.

The Art Association of Jacksonville will be hosting its 2022 Lawn Party on Saturday between 5 and 7 p.m. The event will be happening on the lawn of the David Strawn Art Gallery located at 331 West College Avenue.

Along with live entertainment, part of the festivities will include the dedication of a sculpture in memory of longtime Art Association supporter Judy Grojean. The sculpture was recently given to to the Art Association by her children, their families and her friends after her death in February. Also happening at the Lawn Party will be a craft cocktail and charcuterie contest with more than 30 entries; voting will be in the form of a donation to the Art Association.

Tickets for the event are $30 per person. Reservations can be made and paid for online and walk-ins will be accepted the night of the event. All proceeds will benefit the Art Association of Jacksonville’s mission to “enrich the Jacksonville community with the arts.”