DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur officials are investigating a vacant house fire they are suspecting to be arson. It happened just before midnight last night near Olive St. and Graceland Ave.

Crews arrived to see heavy fire and smoke coming from the front half of the home. While they were putting it out, they noticed a shed also on fire behind the building.

Officials say the shed was set on fire separately from the house. Crews were able to put out both fires within half an hour. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.