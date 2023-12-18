DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department is investigating a building fire that is suspected to have been caused by arson.

The fire happened Sunday evening on Cerro Gordo Street next to an overpass for Franklin Street/U.S. Route 51. Officials said someone saw the fire and drove to Station 1 to report it. An engine company was already close to the building, as they were returning to duty after fighting a fire one block away at Franklin and Eldorado Street.

Those firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the building. Other companies arrived on the scene and set up aerial waterways, including one company on the Franklin Street overpass. That company spotted the fire on the third floor of the building.

The aerial water was able to contain the bulk of the fire before firefighters entered to complete overhaul operations. The Decatur Police Department also provided a drone to assist.

The Decatur Fire Department contacted the Office of the State Fire Marshal to assist in the investigation. Anyone who has information that can help is encouraged to call the DFD at 217-424-2811.