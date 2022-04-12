DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Tuesday that it recently obtained arrests warrants for two people in the investigation of a teenager’s murder.

22-year-old Freiashya Ayres and 21-year-old Travell Washington are wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Kamareon Rice. Rice was shot on March 5 in the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 1909 Mt. Zion Road and died shortly after.

The investigation into Rice’s murder is still ongoing and additional arrests are possible. Anyone with information about the murder or the location of the wanted subjects is encouraged to call Decatur Police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.