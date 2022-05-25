SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recently obtained a pair of arrest warrants for two people suspected of burglary.

Deputies had previously identified Nick Wilson as a suspect in a burglary that happened in April. Now, thanks to the community, deputies identified Jeffery Pettyjohn as the other suspect.

Both are said to live in Decatur, with Mt. Zion listed as another possible city of residence for Wilson.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these men are asked to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-528-8477 or visiting their website. Tips that lead to an arrest can be rewarded with up to $1000 in cash.