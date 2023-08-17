CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police said they’ve identified a suspect in a Tuesday afternoon shooting and obtained a warrant for their arrest.

The shooting happened at the Domino’s pizzeria on Lincoln Avenue. A man was shot in the arm after police said an argument broke out with someone he knew.

“Our evidence and investigation leads us to believe that this is something that started in the past, that has developed to this point,” said Police Chief Heath Thornton. “And this was kind of a one-on-one thing. Just kind of a retaliation.”

Nearby Eastern Illinois University was put on alert, but authorities determined the shooting was an isolated incident that did not require further emergency measures to be taken by the university.

Charleston Police have since obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in the shooting. They added that because the suspect is a juvenile, they will not be releasing their name.

Officials are working with the suspect’s family to negotiate a peaceful surrender.