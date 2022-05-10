DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An arrest warrant has just been issued for a 29-year-old man who is a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.

Darius R. Coffie is facing a first degree murder charge.

According to police officers, 25-year-old Shyann S. Foster was shot and killed at her home near North Walnut Grove Avenue and West Grand Avenue Monday night. Decatur Police were dispatched after they received a report about the shooting at around 7:30 p.m.

Police said Coffie is considered dangerous and armed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Coffie and his current location should contact Decatur Police at (217) 424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS (8477).