MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man, previously convicted of a felony, now faces firearm, drug and driving charges. 36-year old Eric Shirley was arrested about 1:15 pm, Monday, in the 800-block of Shelby Avenue.

Police say he was pulled over when an officer saw him driving and knew he had a revoked license. During the stop, authorities say they found Shirley in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm.