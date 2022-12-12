SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting early Sunday morning that left another man hurt.

Carlos R. Leyva, 33 of Decatur, was arrested on Sunday and was booked into the Sangamon County Jail on a $750,000 bond. He is awaiting formal charging by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Leyva is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man in the head outside of Wet Bar at 1:19 a.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the bar at that time for a report of two people with guns and heard shots when they arrived. After locating the victim, officers had him taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital where, after surgery, he was listed in stable condition. The victim remains hospitalized as of Monday morning.

Officers also observed a car speeding away from the bar shortly after the shooting. That car was stopped near Interstate 72 and Veterans Parkway and the occupants were taken to the police department’s headquarters for questioning.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with a recovered gun being tested forensically to confirm its involvement in the shooting.