Arrest made in shots fired investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police say they’ve made an arrest in a shots fired incident that happened around midnight Sunday, but they’re still not closing the investigation.

Around 12:29 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the intersection of Paula Drive and Joanne Lane after hearing gunshots, according to a press release.

Once they arrived, officers say they witnessed a man running away from the area while carrying a gun that he later attempted to discard.

Police caught the man, 24-year-old Miguel Lucio, and arrested him on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession and use of a weapon by a felon.

Miguel Lucio

Lucio remains in at the Champaign County Correctional Center awaiting court proceedings.

Champaign Police say they are keeping the investigation open despite the arrest; anyone with additional information is asked to please call police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.