CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department has arrested a Champaign man in connection with the shooting of a 12-year-old boy on Dogwood Dr. in Champaign.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 10:15 p.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Sangamon Dr. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, officers located a 12-year-old boy in a vehicle with life-threatening gunshot wounds to the neck. Officers on-scene immediately rendered medical aid with the assistance of the Champaign Fire Department until he could be transported to an area hospital. The child continues to recuperate from his injuries.

Officials report the investigation indicated that while the boy was located in a vehicle in the 2300 block of Sangamon Dr., the shooting incident occurred in the 600 block of Dogwood Dr. The boy had been riding in a car with an older family member when the driver determined they were being followed by another vehicle. After some time, the driver was able to get behind the suspicious vehicle in traffic while attempting to identify the vehicle or its driver.

The department said that minutes later, the suspect vehicle, driven by Jamonte Hill, 28, of Champaign, stopped before he produced a firearm and opened fire, striking the victim car multiple times and wounding one of the passengers inside. In addition to multiple bullet holes in the car, damage was also reported to a nearby home.

On Jan. 31, 2023, members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Hill on a warrant for his involvement in this incident. He remains in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center awaiting arraignment on attempted murder charges.

The Champaign Police Department would like to thank the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force for their assistance during this investigation.

Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing, and Champaign Police are asking anyone with additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately.

Tips can also be shared anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.