Arrest made in human remains case

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Investigators with the Vermilion County Sherrif’s Department have made an arrest in connection with human remains found in Indianola earlier this year.

Dillion J. Steele, 24, of Paris, was arrested at home in Tilton Thursday on charges of first degree murder.

Workers on a rural property in Indianola found the remains on April 10; investigations later identified the man as 30-year-old Anthony Rauch, also of Paris.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.