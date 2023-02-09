DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday night that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a shooting that left a Decatur man dead earlier that day. They also revealed that a second person was hurt in that shooting.

After processing the scene, locating multiple shell casings and interviewing witnesses, Decatur Police officials said they obtained an arrest warrant for Anthony C. Webster that charged him with first degree murder. Officers subsequently executed a search warrant at a “multi-dwelling residence” on West Wood Street near the Millikin University campus and found Webster inside. He was placed under arrest and will be booked into the Macon County Jail.

Webster is accused of shooting Terrance Mitchell, 29, multiple times in the area of Main and Haworth Streets Thursday morning. Mitchell lated died from his injuries at Decatur Memorial Hospital. In addition, a 70-year-old woman was hit when a bullet flew into the house she was inside. The woman, who officials said was innocent, is expected to be ok.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who has information about it is encouraged to contact Decatur Police’s Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2734) or Crime Stoppers (217-423-8477).