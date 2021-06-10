Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 31-year-old man this week.

Officers said 30-year-old Zachary Smith was booked into the Edgar County Jail on Wednesday. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and unlawful use of firearm projectile.

This comes after police responded to a shooting on Tuesday night along West Arthur Street. The Edgar County coroner, Scott Barrett, said several people called 911 saying that Matthew Morgan was shot after an argument with a neighbor.

Morgan was taken to the hospital. There, he was pronounced dead.