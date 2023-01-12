CHAMPAGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the city of Champaign’s first murder of 2023.

Champaign Police officials said the department’s investigation into the Jan. 5 shooting revealed that Zaire Herman was the person who shot Jalen Williams, also 21, in the Garden Hills neighborhood. They determined that Herman and Williams were walking together on Garden Hills Drive when Herman opened fire, hitting Williams in the chest, and then ran away on foot. Williams later died at the hospital.

Herman was arrested on Wednesday for his suspected involvement in the murder. He is being held at the Campaign County Jail awaiting arraignment on murder charges.

Although an arrest has been made in connection to Williams’ murder, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information is asked to contact Champaign Police by calling 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted to them using three communication methods: by phone (217-373-8477), online or through the P3 Tips app. Any tip that results in an arrest in a homicide case will be rewarded with $5,000 in cash.