CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department released a statement that a Champaign man has been arrested in connection with an October 2021 shooting at Town Center Boulevard and North Prospect Avenue.

Officials said that officers responded to the area around 1 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2021. They located a 24-year-old man inside a vehicle with a single life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the investigation indicated that the victim, Liam Gasser, had a minor exchange, including honking a ca horn, at the suspect vehicle before the suspect, Derrick Humphery Jr., 32 of Champaign, opened fire with a handgun. Police said Gasser lost consciousness after being shot, causing his vehicle to crash.

Gasser was transported to the hospital where he received medical treatment after the apparent road rage incident. Gasser was initially paralyzed from the neck down and has been living with a traumatic brain and spinal injury since the shooting. He continues to recover from his injuries.

In January 2022, Liam Gasser shared a video of him taking assisted steps in a medical facility on social media.

“Progress is slow (especially in my arms) and not as fast as I like, but I’m hopeful that one day I’ll be back to doing what I love,” Gasser said. “I’d also like to recognize how extremely lucky I am to be able to receive therapy at one of the top facilities in the country.”

He continued to thank everyone for their support through his recovery.

Humphery was arrested on Wednesday for his involvement in the shooting. He remains in custody at Champaign County Correctional Center on three charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge.

Although an arrest has been made, police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online or using the P3 Tips mobile app.

The police department thanked the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance during this investigation.