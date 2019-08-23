Arrest made for school shooting threat

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A person was arrested after making a school shooting threat.
In a Facebook post, Georgetown-Ridge Farm school leaders say students called them after they heard about the threat. Police investigated, and arrested an adult. That person is a member of the Georgetown community.
School is in session today. Officers and counselors will be there to support students.
Here is the full post from the district:
Last night school officials were notified by student reporters that an adult individual in the community made a school shooting threat on social media. The Georgetown Police Department investigated the threat and arrested an individual in the community. School will be in session today. We will have both police presence and counselors available to support our district. I appreciate the immediate response from administration to enact our crisis plan and the rapid response of the Georgetown Police Department. I am proud of the students who made the good choice to tell an adult about the social media threat. We all play an important role in maintaining safe and secure schools