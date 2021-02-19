Around 900 CWLP customers affected by power outage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — CWLP officials said power was restored to all customers around 12:45 p.m..

They said a bad section of underground wiring was the cause of the outage. Crews were able to “isolate feed around that issue to restore power.”

(Original Article) SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews with City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) are trying to find the cause of an outage they said affected around 900 customers in the northern part of the city.

“Area affected is south of Riverside and Carpenters Parks and along Business 55, along with neighborhood located from N. 8th to N. Walnut located east of Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport,” officials said in a Facebook post.

