CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Facilities and Services announced that the north sidewalk and westbound bike lane on Armory Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, June 5.

Courtesy: U of I F&S

The closure, located close to the intersection of Armory Avenue and Sixth Street by St. John’s Catholic Chapel, is so crews can load scaffolding and marble into St. John’s Catholic Chapel.

Officials said the intersection of Armory Avenue and Sixth Street will be affected by this closure.

Work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, June 9, weather permitting.